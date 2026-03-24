Concrete being poured at NPP construction site in Uzbekistan

Workers have begun pouring concrete at the construction site of a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the press service of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

Concrete is being poured at the NPP construction site in the Farish district of the Jizzakh region as part of the construction of a power unit of the small nuclear power plant with a RITM-200N reactor. Pavel Bezrukov, Vice President and Director of the NPP Construction Project in Uzbekistan at JSC Atomstroyexport (the Engineering Division of the Rosatom State Corporation), and Abdizhamil Kalmuratov, Director of the NPP Construction Directorate in Uzbekistan, launched the concrete work.

According to the press service, about 900 cubic meters of concrete will be poured to lay down the foundation for the reactor building, scheduled for completion in April 2026.

The next stage will be the pouring of the first concrete for the foundation slab of the reactor building.