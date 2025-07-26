Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran to continue technical consultations with IAEA

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reached an agreement to continue consultations on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Taking into account the recent meeting of Iranian and IAEA officials, we agreed to continue consultations," Kazem Gharibabadi said.

According to him, the Tehran meeting, which involved IAEA Deputy Secretary General Massimo Aparo, addressed options for interaction between Iran and the agency in the current situation, Tasnim reported.

