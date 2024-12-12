Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia to hold meetings on constitutional reforms

Armenia's Constitutional Reform Council will soon hold meetings to draft a new Constitution for the country, Armenian media reported.

The Council held its first meeting several weeks ago after a long break.

In February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the need to hold a nationwide referendum to adopt a new Constitution.

Earlier, representatives of the Armenian authorities announced plans to draft a new text of the Constitution before the parliamentary elections, which will be held in 2026.

