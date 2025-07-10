Outbound tourism by Russians surges in summer

Outbound tourism by Russians this summer has grown by an average of 20% compared to the same period last year, President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Ilya Umansky said.

"We’re seeing solid growth in outbound tourism. On average, it has grown by about 20% in comparison with last year's figures. Of course, summer is not over, and the autumn season is still ahead, so we will continue to monitor and then put out the final figures," Ilya Umansky said.

According to the head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, a new destination has become the most popular with Russian tourists.