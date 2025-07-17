56 planes to fly between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan per week

During the Central Asia-China (C5+1) civil aviation working group conference, aviation officials from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached agreement on enhanced air transport cooperation, Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry confirmed.

The key agreement increases weekly flights to 42 for the busiest Almaty-Tashkent and Astana-Tashkent routes, with an additional 14 flights permitted on other routes, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

"This step is aimed at developing transport accessibility, strengthening business and cultural ties, and increasing the tourist attractiveness of both countries",

Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

The agreement also includes provisions to increase the number of airports that will receive regular flights between the two countries.