Lavrov, Saidov discuss Russia-Uzbekistan cooperation

The foreign ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan discussed trade cooperation between the two countries, the development of relations and preparations for the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the Russia-Central Asia summit.

A telephone conversation took place between the heads of the Russian and Uzbek Foreign Ministries, Sergey Lavrov and Bakhtiyor Saidov.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, an exchange of views took place on current issues of the relations development between Moscow and Tashkent, the international agenda and regional security ahead of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held in China on August 31 – September 1, as well as the 2nd Russia-Central Asia Summit, which will be held in Tajikistan on October 9.