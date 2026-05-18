Nearly 30 Iranian entities got sanctioned by US

The US Treasury Department announced the expansion of its sanctions lists against Iran. This time, the sanctions affect nearly three dozen entities.

The United States expanded sanctions against Iran. The relevant information appeared in a list published by the US Treasury Department on May 19.

This time, restrictive measures were imposed on 28 entities from Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Panama, the Marshall Islands, and Hong Kong.

In addition, 19 tankers were added to the sanctions lists. The restrictions on these tankers apply to vessels under various flags and jurisdictions.

Sanctions were also imposed on four individuals from Iran and Türkiye.