Vladimir Putin arrives in Chinese capital

Vladimir Putin arrived in the Chinese capital. He was met at the Beijing airport by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This evening Russian leader Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for an official visit.

The Russian president's plane landed at Beijing Capital Airport. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the head of state. The Russian president then headed to the Diaoyutai Palace.

On the morning of May 20, Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tiananmen Square.

Negotiations between Russian and Chinese government officials will take place in the Great Hall of the People. The signing of approximately 40 documents is planned, and the heads of state will also announce the start of cross-education years.