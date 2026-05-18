Armenia's status to be discussed at EAEU summit in late May

A meeting of the heads of state of the EAEU will be held in Astana later this month. Armenia's status is planned to be discussed there, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk announced.

The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss Armenia's status at a summit in Astana later this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk announced on May 19.

"There will be a discussion on Armenia's status in the Eurasian Economic Union. The issue is very complex. We don't want Armenia to leave the EAEU; we want Armenia to continue to prosper, but we see the problems that will arise in the event of accession or rapprochement with the EU,”

– Alexei Overchuk said.

The deputy prime minister added that these problems are already emerging.