Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia-UAE trade turnover reaches historic high

Денис Мантуров
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Manturov announced a 1.5-fold increase of trade turnover between Russia and the UAE.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that trade between Russia and the UAE last year hit a record. The trade turnover between two countries reached $14 bln, which is 1.5 times more than the previous figures.

"Trade and economic ties are expanding successfully. Trade between our countries increased by 1.5 times last year, reaching a historic high of $14 bln,”

– Denis Manturov said.

Russia supplies the UAE with precious metals, diamonds, grains, and vegetable oils. The two sides actively cooperate in tourism, investment, and logistics.

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