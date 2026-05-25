Russia-UAE trade turnover reaches historic high

Manturov announced a 1.5-fold increase of trade turnover between Russia and the UAE.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that trade between Russia and the UAE last year hit a record. The trade turnover between two countries reached $14 bln, which is 1.5 times more than the previous figures.

"Trade and economic ties are expanding successfully. Trade between our countries increased by 1.5 times last year, reaching a historic high of $14 bln,”

– Denis Manturov said.

Russia supplies the UAE with precious metals, diamonds, grains, and vegetable oils. The two sides actively cooperate in tourism, investment, and logistics.