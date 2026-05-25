Trump congratulated Kavelashvili on Independence Day

Donald Trump congratulated the President of Georgia on Independence Day. Trump expressed confidence in the resumption of relations between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day. According to Trump, a full-fledged dialogue between Washington and Tbilisi is expected to resume this year.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Georgian people on their national holiday. This year offers us new opportunities to renew ties between the American and Georgian peoples and contributes to the security and prosperity of our countries,”

– Donald Trump wrote.

Trump also noted that Washington supports Georgia's aspirations for security and independence.