Russian Deputy Foreign Minister denied US visa

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister was unable to obtain a US visa. He was planning to attend a UN Security Council meeting in the United States.

The United States denied a visa to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, informed on May 26.

He noted that the Deputy Minister was scheduled to attend the UN Security Council meeting.

"Despite all our efforts to obtain a visa from the American side, it was not ssued,”

– Vasily Nebenzya said.