Allies shrug as US pushes for Strait of Hormuz patrol

European allies are refusing to support a U.S. push to create a joint Strait of Hormuz patrol until they see an enduring ceasefire in the Iran war, Politico reported, citing British officials and a U.S. official.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is urging the U.K. and France to help lead the naval coalition. But even with the assistance of U.K. Defense Minister Wes Streeting, he’s facing skepticism across Europe.

Hegseth and U.S. President Donald Trump have spent months berating European countries for refusing to get involved in the Iran war. But this effort is the most concerted attempt to seek assistance from allies, and it comes after months of fighting has led to spiraling gas prices, a disaffected public and prolonged closure of the strait.

U.S. and British officials aim to convene an international conference in London that would define roles for countries and determine which warships would hunt for sea mines or protect civilian shipping through the strait, which Iran has effectively halted. But the five officials cautioned the effort has not progressed very far and they didn’t expect any movement soon.