Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Gobustan Solar Power Plant

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant in Baku’s Garadagh district.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal International Holdings Limited Yi Nan welcomed the head of state.

President Aliyev was briefed on the Gobustan Solar Power Plant, Universal Energy, and its operations in Azerbaijan.

The Shanghai-based Chinese company provides green energy and energy storage system solutions. In addition to China, Universal Energy implements renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The Gobustan Solar Power Plant project is the first project implemented through an auction process in Azerbaijan, as well as the first project carried out by Universal Energy in the country.