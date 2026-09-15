Iran and Oman agree on plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The authorities of Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"The Iranian side believes that the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran remains in force. Iran has already agreed with Oman on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and believes that the U.S. side must faithfully fulfill all the commitments it has undertaken," Araghchi said.

In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as a mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.