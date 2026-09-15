Vance says Iran war to enter 'different phase'

The conflict between the United States and Iran will enter a completely different phase within the next two months, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said.

"We can’t predict the future, but I think the [U.S.] President [Donald Trump] is right to say that this thing [the conflict in Iran] will enter a much different phase in a couple of months," J.D. Vance said.

He said in an interview with the New York Post that the administration views the conflict as having two phases, with the first focused on degrading Iran's nuclear program and destroying its conventional military capabilities and ability to project power.

"And then the second phase of this is ensure that they're not able to rebuild and try to maintain as much global stability in the wake of that," Vance said.

Last week, Trump said that the U.S.-Iran conflict would end immediately after the U.S. congressional midterm elections in November. At the same time, he allowed for the possibility that a settlement could be reached before the elections.