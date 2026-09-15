Kazakhstan increases Russian gas supplies

Kazakhstan and Gazprom have signed an amendment to the gas supply contract, the republic’s Deputy Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said on the sidelines of the TNF-2026 forum.

According to him, the parties plan to start discussing a long-term agreement by the end of the year.

"We have made significant progress [in negotiations with Gazprom]. <…> We signed an amendment to the contract. Therefore, I think that we will be discussing a long-term contract by the end of the year," Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said.

Russia remains Kazakhstan’s strategic partner, the official noted, stressing that the countries have no issues regarding gas matters.

Kazakhstan will purchase around 11 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Gazprom in 2026, up from 4 bcm in the previous year, with supplies of around 9 bcm being discussed for 2027, he noted.