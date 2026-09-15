Chinese and Iranian FMs hold meeting in Beijing

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday in Beijing ahead of a crucial meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders next week.

Araghchi is on a one-day visit to China. Wednesday's meeting marked their second in-person talks in the Chinese capital since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Wang and Araghchi also attended the BRICS summit in the Indian capital, New Delhi, over the weekend, where they were seen having a brief conversation.

Wang last hosted Araghchi in Beijing in May, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Xi.

China is one of the largest importers of Iranian oil as the two countries maintain a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” driven primarily by economic ties and discounted energy imports. Bilateral trade volume climbed to over $41 billion last year.