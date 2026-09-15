The conflict with Iran will cost U.S. citizens $2-3 billion per month, with $38 billion already spent during the first five months of the war, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office.

The authority’s analysts believe that more than half of the total military spending requested by the Washington administration has already been spent on the conflict.

The office also confirmed that the war has depleted U.S. weapons stocks, including critically important interceptors for air defense systems.

The U.S. and Israel began a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, on July 8, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequently, the U.S. administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.