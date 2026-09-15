Houthis attack Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi movement has struck a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu and an airbase in Khamis Mushait using ballistic missiles and drones, Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

"The first attack targeted an Aramco facility in Yanbu using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, while the second targeted the Khamis Mushait airbase",

Sarea said.

There have been no reports on the consequences of the attack, and Saudi Arabia has not commented on the claims. The Saudi Air Force had previously carried out over 50 strikes on targets in Yemen using F‑15 and Typhoon aircraft.