Vestnik Kavkaza

Only 4 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - report

Only 4 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday - report
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to a minimum on Tuesday, with only two entering and two exiting, Reuters reported, citing the Kpler analytics firm.

According to analysts, none of the ships were supertankers with oil or tankers transporting liquefied natural gas.

Before the Middle East conflict began, about 125 large commercial vessels, including bulk carriers, container ships, oil tankers, and LNG carriers, typically passed through the strait each day, transporting about 20% of the world’s daily oil and LNG shipments.

435 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.