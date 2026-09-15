US Congress passes resolution demanding end to Iran war

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted 220-204 to approve a resolution demanding that President Donald Trump end military operations against Iran, according to a C-SPAN broadcast.

The resolution is not legally binding and serves as a recommendation. Lawmakers usually express their position in such documents, while the government has the right to ignore them.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress holds the power to formally declare war. However, in recent decades, U.S. presidents have widely interpreted lawmakers’ authorization to use military power overseas, particularly launching new military operations.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, in July, the U.S. resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.