Russia expects US real steps toward strategic stability dialogue - Ryabkov

Russia will be ready to discuss strategic stability with the U.S. only if Washington takes specific steps to improve relations, rather than merely issuing empty declarations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
He noted that, at present, there is no dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington.
"And when we see that declarations are followed by specific steps that allow us to begin repairing our relations, then, perhaps, it will become relevant to consider the question of what a dialogue on strategic stability means in today’s context, whether it is possible, and what it might encompass," Ryabkov said.