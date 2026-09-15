Flydubai and Uzbekistan Airways to expand travel options for Russian passengers

Flydubai and Uzbekistan Airways have signed an interline agreement to expand travel options between Dubai, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Europe.

Flydubai passengers will be able to reach Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Moscow via Tashkent, while European cities such as Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Rome will become more accessible to Russian travellers, according to a statement reported by russianemirates.com.

Passengers of both carriers will also gain access to Uzbekistan Airways' domestic destinations, including Bukhara, Fergana, and Urgench, with single‑ticket booking and through‑checked baggage.

Flydubai's combined network is expected to exceed 300 destinations following the agreement.