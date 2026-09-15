Baku and Berlin discuss AI cooperation

Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev has met with Germany's new ambassador to Baku Dirk Lölke, to discuss bilateral cooperation, including in artificial intelligence.

"We discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, transforming Azerbaijan into a regional digital hub, and opportunities to expand cooperation with German technology companies in the areas of AI, Big Data, IoT, and data centers",

Nabiyev said.

The talks also covered aviation, digitalisation, and training.