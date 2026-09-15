Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix 2027 date revealed

Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have announced the calendar for the Formula 1 World Championship 2027, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, following approval by the World Motor Sport Council.

According to the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 24-26.

The 2027 season will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 12-14. The final race of the world championship will be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on December 10-12.

The championship will consist of 24 rounds held across 22 countries. In 2027, the number of sprint races will increase from 6 to 10. The season's first official pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from February 24 to 27.