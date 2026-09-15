FlyDubai to launch cargo flights between Dubai and Almaty

FlyDubai will begin cargo flights on the Almaty-Dubai-Almaty route from October 2, operating once a week with Boeing 737 aircraft, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) said.

"Flights will operate once a week using Boeing 737 aircraft, facilitating the transport of import and export cargo between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates",

the statement reads.

The committee said the new service would strengthen trade and economic ties and create additional logistics opportunities for Kazakh businesses, supporting the country's goal of developing air cargo and enhancing its transit hub potential.