Vestnik Kavkaza

Arab countries should reimburse US for war costs - White House

Arab countries should reimburse US for war costs - White House
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The White House has suggested that Arab nations could help cover the costs of the US military campaign against Iran.

Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, responding to a question on the matter, said President Trump would be "quite interested" in encouraging them to do so.

"I think it's something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do",

Levitt said, adding that while she would not comment further before the president does, he is certainly considering the idea. The White House spokesperson assured that the President himself will comment on this possibility later.

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