Araghchi: Iran welcomes any initiative aimed at resolving conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Tehran has yet to receive any formal proposals from Washington regarding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"There are no specific initiatives to end the conflict with the US and Israel so far",

Abbas Araghchi said.

Despite the absence of direct engagement, the minister emphasized that Iran remains open to dialogue that could lead to stabilization in the region.

He confirmed that Tehran would support any regional effort aimed at bringing a just end to the conflict with the USA and Israel.

"However, we will welcome any regional initiative that leads to a just end to the conflict",

Araghchi added.