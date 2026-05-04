Armenia-EU summit opens in Yerevan

The first-ever Armenia-EU summit is taking place today in the Armenian capital. The EU is represented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

The Armenia-EU summit is currently underway in Yerevan, with the EU’s top leadership and delegations from both the EU and Armenia in attendance.

The meeting is being held at the presidential residence on Baghramyan Avenue.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first greeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa upon their arrival at the venue. A military band played the national anthems.

Following the official welcome ceremony, the summit continued behind closed doors.

The summit comes a day after the European Political Community (EPC) summit, which was also held in Yerevan.