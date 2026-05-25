Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian FM announces timeline for signing Trump Route agreement

Armenian FM announces timeline for signing Trump Route agreement
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan announced that the documents for the "Trump Route" project will be signed within a few weeks.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that the signing of the agreement on the "Trump Route" project (TRIPP) will take place within a few weeks.

"This initialing will very quickly turn into a signing. I can even name the reasons why the initialing took place today, but I can assure you that the text has been fully agreed upon, although there are technical procedures that must be completed in both countries. We will sign the TRIPP agreement within a few weeks,”

– Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

According to Mirzoyan, only four months have passed since the last document on the route project was finalized.

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