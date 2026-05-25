Rubio, Mirzoyan sign US-Armenia Strategic Partnership Charter

A signing ceremony for the Charter of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United States and Armenia took place in Yerevan at Zvartnots Airport.

Today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed the Charter of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the American diplomat's visit to Yerevan.

The US and Armenian foreign ministers initialed a framework agreement on strategic partnership within the framework of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project.

Another document signed was a framework memorandum on ensuring the extraction, processing, and supply of rare earth metals and critical minerals.