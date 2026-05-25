Ilham Aliyev congratulates Georgian President on Independence Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili on the occasion of Georgia’s national holiday - Independence Day, according to the Azerbaijani president's official website.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed they are pleased with the dynamic and comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"I highly appreciate the results of my state visit to your friendly country last month, the warm hospitality and genuine friendly attitude you showed, and I fondly recall our productive meeting and the fruitful exchange of views held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and sincerity," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that an active high-level dialogue create favorable opportunities for further deepening Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in all areas.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership, built on solid foundations and good traditions in the name of the interests of states and peoples and the region's well-being.