Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources - Ilham Aliyev

Today, Azerbaijan fully provides itself with key energy sources and even exports them to global markets, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture”.

"Relevant documents have been signed with foreign partners on the construction of green energy cables, and we will export part of the electricity," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted the growing demand for electricity within the country must also be taken into account.

"We have extensive plans for industrial development. The population is growing, and so is industrial production, especially in the non-oil sector," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, in January, 2026, Azerbaijan's non-oil industry increased by about 8%.

Therefore, Azerbaijan's energy capacity must be consistent with the overall development of the country, Ilham Aliyev said.