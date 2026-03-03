CIA arms Kurdish forces to spark uprising in Iran - report

The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, CNN reported citing sources.

The U.S. administration has been in active discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about providing them with military support, the sources said.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the president of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, Mustafa Hijri, according to a senior Iranian Kurdish official.

Trump also called Iraqi Kurdish leaders on Sunday to discuss the U.S. military operation in Iran and how the U.S. and the Kurds could work together as the mission progresses, Axios reported.