Views divided on US action against Iran

Voters in the U.S. are divided on the military action against Iran, even as a majority sees the country as a security risk.

A new Fox News poll finds 61% think Iran poses "a real national security threat" to the United States.

Even though a majority views Iran as a danger to the country, that concern does not translate into majority support for the current U.S. military action, as 50% approve and 50% disapprove. 

In addition, 51% think U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of Iran has made the U.S. less safe, up from 43% last July. Twenty-nine percent say he’s made the U.S. safer.

