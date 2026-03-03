Israel Katz threatens to kill any new Iranian leader

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened to kill anyone who becomes Iran’s next supreme leader following the death of former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime to pursue the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and oppress the Iranian people will become an absolute target for elimination," Israel Katz said.

According to the minister, Israel intends to eliminate the next Iranian supreme leader "regardless of his name or hiding place."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.