Azerbaijan increases associated gas production to over 15 billion cubic meters in 2025

According to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, associated gas production totalled 15,416.22 million cubic metres by the end of 2025, reflecting a 2.1% year-on-year increase.

Marketable gas accounted for 4,022.57 million cubic metres of the total volume, representing a 5.3% rise compared to 2024.

Associated gas constituted 30.3% of the country's overall gas production in 2025. Natural gas accounted for the remaining 79.7%, with output reaching nearly 35.5 billion cubic metres, which is 0.5% higher than in 2024.