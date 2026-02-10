Azerbaijan makes history as first nation to ratify UN Convention against cybercrime

The Azerbaijani Parliament approved the law submitted by President Ilham Aliyev on the ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime on February 10, 2026.

With this step, Azerbaijan becomes the first country to complete the ratification process, leading the way for the Convention’s global implementation.

The country played an active role in shaping the final draft of the UN Convention.

The Convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024, and is considered a landmark 21st-century framework. In October 2025, the Convention was formally signed by 74 countries.