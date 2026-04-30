Azerbaijan suspends cooperation with European Parliament

Today, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a resolution suspending cooperation with the European Parliament in all areas.
Cooperation between official Baku and the European Parliament is suspended. The corresponding decision was made today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.
The draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted unanimously by parliamentarians.
"Suspend cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Parliament in all areas,”
– the Resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament reads.
According to the resolution, all areas of cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Parliament are suspended.