Azerbaijan suspends cooperation with European Parliament

Today, the Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a resolution suspending cooperation with the European Parliament in all areas.

Cooperation between official Baku and the European Parliament is suspended. The corresponding decision was made today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft resolution was put to a vote and adopted unanimously by parliamentarians.

"Suspend cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Parliament in all areas,”

– the Resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament reads.

According to the resolution, all areas of cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Parliament are suspended.