US announces development of ties with Armenia after stagnation

A “great new relationship” between the U.S. and Armenia is emerging, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio said he just returned from Yerevan, Armenia last night, where they signed a charter on strategic partnership, initialed the framework agreement for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, as well as a memorandum on critical minerals.

“We are seeing the emergence of a great new relationship with Armenia that really had grown stagnant for a long period of time,” Rubio said.

According to him, things are going well in this direction as well.

The U.S. Secretary of State visited Armenia on May 26 to sign several cooperation agreements - the Framework for Securing Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths, the initialing of the Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation concerning the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and the Charter on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.