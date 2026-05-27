Azerbaijan marks national Independence Day

Independence Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan today, on May 28.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of Independence Day.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also shared a post on her official social media page.

“May the state independence of Azerbaijan, and the peace and tranquility in our country be eternal!," the post reads.

The number of international leaders congratulated the president of the country, Ilham Aliyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, celebrated on May 28.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has achieved impressive successes in the economic and social spheres and has earned well-deserved authority on the international stage", Vladimir Putin said.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed on May 28, 1918. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the whole East.

It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes - flag, anthem, coat of arms - were adopted. However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, the republic fell.

Previously, May 28 was celebrated as Republic Day in Azerbaijan. The state holiday has been celebrated as Independence Day since 2022.