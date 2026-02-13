Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Serbia to billion cubic meters

Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia could increase to billion cubic meters. The parties are already negotiating a new agreement.

Starting this year, Azerbaijan intends to increase gas exports to Serbia to billion cubic meters, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Zeynalov said.

"Currently, colleagues from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) are in intensive negotiations with partners in Belgrade, and an agreement on a specific project is almost ready for signing,”

– Orkhan Zeynalov informed.

As Zeynalov noted, under the intergovernmental agreement, Serbia receives up to 400 mln cubic meters from Azerbaijan. According to Zeynalov, Azerbaijan can meet up to 20% of Serbia's gas needs.