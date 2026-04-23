Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Turkish flag burning in Yerevan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has condemned the burning of a Turkish flag during a march in Yerevan on April 23, calling on Armenian authorities to take appropriate security measures.

"The government of Armenia should have prevented such a campaign, embodied in ethnic hatred, and should have taken appropriate security measures on time",

the ministry said in a statement issued on April 24.

The statement added that turning a blind eye to such acts under the guise of democratic norms, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression is completely unacceptable.

"Such acts, which are a clear manifestation of a revanchist and ethnic hatred-based fascist mindset in Armenia, should be condemned and prevented at the international level",

the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the Armenian government to hold those responsible for the actions accountable.

Let us remind you that Nationalist movement ARF Dashnaktsutyun representatives burned a Turkish flag during a march in central Yerevan on April 23