Azerbaijani President congratulates Iran on Victory of the Islamic Revolution Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of Iran's national holiday - the Victory of the Islamic Revolution Day.

"The development of relations between our peoples and countries, bound together by common religious-cultural roots and the ties of good-neighborliness, holds special importance for us. The increasing dynamism in Azerbaijan-Iran relations in recent times gives us great satisfaction," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the Iranian president's official and working visits to Azerbaijan last year opened a new chapter in the history of interstate relations and gave impetus to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation, AzerTAc reported.

He stressed that the scope of issues on the bilateral agenda is expanding and becoming enriched with new content, while the intensive nature of visits at various levels, the documents signed, the joint projects implemented create favorable opportunities for deepening cooperation.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Iran relations and cooperation will continue to strengthen through joint efforts in line with the interests of two friendly and brotherly peoples.

The Azerbaijani President wish Masoud Pezeshkian robust health, happiness, and success in his endeavors, as well as enduring peace and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran.