Azerbaijani and Uzbek Presidents hold phone talks

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the Azerbaijani counterpart and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the upcoming holy Ramadan and Novruz holidays, conveying his warmest wishes to the Azerbaijani people.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and, in turn, congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the brotherly Uzbek people on the holidays, wishing Uzbekistan continued prosperity and well-being.

During the phone conversation, the leaders also discussed the strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, praising the successful development of ties across all areas.

The two presidents expressed concern over the current situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resolving tensions through political and diplomatic means.

The heads of state also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and future contacts.