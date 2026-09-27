Travel in Azerbaijan becomes cheaper

Azerbaijan’s largest airline AZAL has launched the “Key to Travel Around Azerbaijan” programme for Tourism Workers’ Day, offering a range of discounts for travellers.

Azerbaijan’s largest national airline, AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines), has introduced a range of discounts on tourist services for passengers planning to visit the country by the end of 2026, the company’s press service informs.

“To mark Tourism Workers’ Day, Azerbaijan Airlines invites passengers to discover Azerbaijan and take advantage of special offers in Baku and the regions as part of the ‘Key to Travel Around Azerbaijan’ programme,”

- the statement reads.

The programme starts today and will run until December 31, 2026. To became a participant in it is simple: passengers just need to keep boarding passes for AZAL flights taken during 2026, which can then be used to receive discounts on hotel stays, restaurant visits, wellness programmes, spas, fitness and entertainment.