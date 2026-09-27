Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Supreme Court chief seeks strong cooperation with Baku

Флаги России и Азербайджана
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Igor Krasnov met with Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and said he was committed to continuing and developing fruitful cooperation with his Azerbaijani counterparts.

Russian Supreme Court Chairman Igor Krasnov and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met in Moscow.

During the meeting, Krasnov said he sought further cooperation with the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.

"On my part, I am committed to building constructive relations and strong, trusting and long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan’s highest judicial authority,"

- Igor Krasnov said.

The Russian Supreme Court chairman also expressed confidence that the talks would make a significant contribution to developing contacts between Russia and Azerbaijan. 

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