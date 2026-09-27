IRGC announces development of new weaponry

Iran is constantly developing new weaponry to protect its people and territorial integrity, IRGC representative Hossein Mohebbi said during a press conference titled "The IRGC's Message to the People of the United States".

"We are constantly developing new weaponry and enhancing the combat readiness of our armed forces in order to protect the people and the country",

Mohebbi said.

The US and Iran recently held separate talks with mediators on ending the Middle East conflict. Upcoming meetings are expected to focus on amendments to the seven‑day plan Tehran presented to Washington last week.