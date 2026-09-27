Tokyo lifts some sanctions on Syrian companies

Japan has lifted sanctions on certain Syrian oil companies, ministries, and banks, according to an official statement from the country's Foreign Ministry.

The decision was made "taking into account the evolving situation surrounding Syria and considering bilateral relations between Tokyo and Damascus", the ministry said.

Restrictions were lifted on Syria's Interior and Defence Ministries, as well as the Syrian Petroleum Company and Syria Trading Oil Company. Assets at the Commercial Bank of Syria and Syriatel will be unfrozen.

However, restrictions remain in place for 59 individuals and 18 Syrian entities. Japan had previously removed several banks from its sanctions list, including the Industrial Bank, Popular Credit Bank, Savings Bank, and Agricultural Cooperative Bank